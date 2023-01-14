Bossip Video

Apryl Jones is denying any problems in her relationship with Taye Diggs, even after the couple unfollowed one another on social media.

Taye Diggs posted a video to Instagram this week that has his fans talking, which features him singing a victory tune after his son’s basketball game win.

“My son just won a basketball game. He beat a school called Crossroads,” he sang in the clip. “It was kind of close when I first got there, but at the end they beat that ass.”

The actor went on to formulated a song that described everything that was happening along with his thought process during the game.

But, unfortunately for Diggs, many of his viewers were only focused one thing while watching his video: Where’s Apryl?

Of course, Jones being absent from one of her boyfriend’s videos doesn’t automatically mean they’re broken up–but it did cause fans to start investigating, which is when they discovered the couple are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Luckily for fans of the couple, it looks like things are all good–at least, according to Apryl. She talked to The Shade Room about the rumored split, insisting their unfollowing one another has nothing to do with the state of their relationship.

“#AprylJones makes it clear that things are all good between her and #TayeDiggs,” TSR wrote in an exclusive about the situation. “Rumors started swirling last night that there may be trouble in paradise for the couple after fans noticed that they unfollowed each other on instagram.” Their post continues, “Apryl says that her and Taye are actually headed to Atlanta to work on a project together. The actress goes on to explain that following and unfollowing people means nothing when you’re an adult.”

And there you have it.