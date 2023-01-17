Bossip Video

Drake’s dreams from “Omertà” have apparently come true in his latest visual which showcases items he purchased from Pharrell’s online auction.

Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss was the unexpected album that quickly earned its spot on the best albums of 2022 list. Drizzy was in rare form throughout the whole project and 21 Savage put up an all-time performance in assists. For the rollout, the duo spoofed traditional rollouts and performances including a faux SNL performance and for the track,”Rich Flex” Drake finally released some of his cam footage of the months leading up to the release. Now he’s returning to his camera footage for his “Jumbotron Sh*t” video, but with a big twist.

After Pharrell and Jacob’s & Company auctioned off custom pieces handcrafted by the Virginia native, many wondered who purchased the items.

Now Drake’s showing off the collection in his video and the pieces are reportedly valued at $2.6 million.

Play

Many fans quickly remembered the 6 GOD rapping about his dreams of buying other artists’ personal possessions on the 2019 track “Omertà.”

While his purchases could be seen as a petty move, owning those iconic pieces is a dream for any hip-hop head. It just so happens that Drake is one who could afford to make the dream come true.

Aside from flexing pickups from the auction, in “Jumbotron” Drizzy gives a look into 72 hours of his life living it up with famous friends.

Watch the video below.