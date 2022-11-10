Bossip Video

A federal judge has issued a restraining order for Drake and 21 Savage to cease the promotion and use of their fake Vogue cover.

Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss is causing chaos at every turn. From the lyrics slandering your favorite public figures to the album’s faux rollout, it’s got people stressed. Some people like Howard Stern found out they were used in the faux rollout and enjoyed it.

Howard might have been alone in his appreciation for the rollout as Vogue filed a $4M lawsuit over the faux Vogue cover in circulation.

Judge Issues Restraining Order To Stop Drake & 21 Savage From Using Faux Vogue Cover To Promote Her Loss

Vogue publisher Condé Nast sued Drake and 21 Savage for $4M for copyright infringement for their fake cover. The cover was plastered around NYC and also handed out on corners in NYC and Los Angeles. When Drake initially posted the cover he even thanked Anna Wintour which may have been the last straw.

Judge Jed S. Rakoff has ruled that the treacherous twins have to stop using the cover immediately through a restraining order. According to Forbes, Judge Rakoff also revealed Condé Nast has a “likelihood of success” in its lawsuit, as it was “irreparably harmed” by Drake and 21 Savage’s faux cover.