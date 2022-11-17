Bossip Video

Drake has released personal handycam footage for his latest star-studded and cameo-filled video.

Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss came in like a thief in the night and instantly became a contender for album of the year. In a year filled with lackluster releases, Drake managed to find a way to release his second album of 2022, this time to great reception. Aside from the drama that the album stirred up, it spawned countless memes and most importantly millions of streams.

Drake Releases Handycam Vlog Footage For 21 Savage-Assisted “Rich Flex” Visuals

As previously reported to promote the album, Drake and 21 Savage did a fake album rollout that included a spoofed Saturday Night Live performance of “On BS” with help from Michael B. Jordan.

Later, the famed COLORS Studios was duped for the “Privileged Rappers” music video.

Now Drake and 21 have released a new video that’s not a spoof at all.

Over the summer, Drake was spotted recording his lifestyle on an outdated handycam and while we pondered what he could be recording, he never offered an explanation. As it turns out the footage was for the “Rich Flex” music video that features Champagne Papi showcasing his opulent lifestyle. The footage shows Drake attending lavish events, going to strip clubs, and flying on his mega jet.

It also showcases behind-the-scenes footage of Drake and 21 Savage performing at Morehouse’s homecoming concert and partying at 21’s Freaknik birthday bash.

What a life.

Watch the “Rich Flex” video below.