Ray J and Princess Love have broken up and gotten back together more times than we can count, and it looks like they’re adding yet another reconciliation to their history.

The last time we saw the Love & Hip Hop couple in the headlines was just last month, when RadarOnline acquired court docs stating the former would come to a divorce agreement after an ordered parenting program was completed.

At the time, Ray J requested that the court deny Princess’ right to spousal support considering she signed a prenup before the two were wed. Princess asked the court to award her spousal assistance in spite of her signing the document. She also requested joint and physical custody of their two children Epik Ray and Melody Love.

Now, it looks like none of that matters–at least, for the time being–as the couple is looking for a “fresh start” in their newly rekindled relationship.

Following his birthday on January 17, Ray J took to Instagram to thank everyone for the well wishes, which is where he revealed that him and Princess Love are working on their relationship despite such recent divorce proceedings.

“THANKS FOR THE BDAY LOVE! – IM TAKING IT EASY TODAY! – FAMILY AND A FEW FRIENDS GONNA PULL UP! – I BEEN AT THIS HOTEL FOR 2 MONTHS IN LAS VEGAS ON SUPER GRIND MODE,” he wrote in his caption. “NEW NETWORK DEAL #DOSH – NEW MUSIC PROJECTS ON THE WAY! – HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH. I LOVE MY FAMILY!! Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!! – Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!! GOD IS ALWAYS WORKING!! – STAY TUNED!! THIS NEW WAVE IM ON IS LIT IN ALL THE RIGHT WAYS!! – #HAPPYBDAYRAYj – NEW START – NEW GOALS!! – NEW YEAR.”

Princess Love also made a post for Ray’s birthday, and while she didn’t mention them being together, romantically, she did gush over just how great of a father he is and said her and the kids love the entrepreneur.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the best dad in the world @rayj,” she wrote in her caption. “The only thing you wanted for your birthday was to see our kids happy! These are just one of the reasons why we love you!!! Happppyyyyy Birthdayyyyyyy.”

Ray J most recently filed for divorce in October 2021, marking the third time the couple has tried to end their marriage.

And the cycle begins once again.