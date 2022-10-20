Bossip Video

Ray J isn’t happy with blogs implying Princess Love only had threesomes to make him happy…even though that’s a direct quote from Princess herself.

On a new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Love revealed that she’s had threesomes in the past for the sake of her estranged husband and his happiness.

In a clip from the series, Princess can be seen arguing with Ray J about their divorce, also mentioning the pressure of trying to keep up with his seemingly insatiable appetite for a new sexual adventure with or without her. In response to her concerns, Ray J fired back at the cheating allegations by insisting that she was always right there with him every time he engaged in a sexual act with another woman.

“Anything I’ve ever done, you’ve done it with me,” he shouted at the mother of his two children. “There’s been times where it’s like, I love Ray so much, I tried to do the whole, threesome thing, because you don’t have to go outside of the relationship, I can be fun too.” Princess said in a confessional. “But, nothing is ever enough for Ray.”

She went on to say that she can’t keep “sacrificing” herself and her sanity trying to be something that she’s not to “make him happy.”

After The Shade Room posted this video along with a headline explaining exactly what happens in the clip, Ray J was quick to hop into the comments with some criticism. Oddly enough, he had nothing to say about the clip itself, but the headline…despite the fact that they used Princess’ words, verbatim.

“To make me happy? Blog Headlines Matter!” Ray J commented. “Wish y’all could stay neutral on the headline – but It’s life— I’ll take all the negativity— we family for life so I’ll be wrong all the time. – I love @princesslove – I’ll never love again- period.”

We already know these two and their on-again, off-again marriage are toxic, and yet, there’s always more ridiculousness to be discovered.