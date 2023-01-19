‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Cameron Reveals How He Finally Got Caught Slipping

We’re a day away from a new episode of Love After Lockup and we’ve got a sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip from Friday’s episode of Love After Lockup, Aris goes to the studio with Cameron and his friends. While they’re there, he opens up about how he finally got caught for his criminal activity. Aris is worried about Cameron being around bad influences after being released from prison but is also impressed by his rapping in the studio.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Wow. Cameron’s description of being tased and blacking out was wild. We’re glad that Cameron has music as an outlet, but we could see why Aris is worried about him backsliding. Isn’t the drinking and smoking in the studio something that could get flagged by his parole officer?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Michael and Justine get a shocking surprise when they find out the results of a pregnancy test. Monique and Derek get caught in the middle of a wild car chase.

Oh wow. This week sounds like a whole lot going on. Who is your favorite couple this season? Monique and Derek have been all over the blogs!

A brand new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, January 20, 2023 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?