Yung Miami is still getting trolled for her loyalty to Diddy amidst his ubiquitous antics, and now, his ex-girlfriend is joining in.

This week, Diddy revealed to his fans that he welcomed his sixth child, which was later revealed to be with 28-year-old cyber security specialist Dana Tran. Yung Miami, who’s in an open relationship with the rapper, took to Twitter to hint at her reaction to the news, insisting she wasn’t bothered.

But, in spite of the City Girls rapper’s response to all the noise, one person couldn’t wait to troll her for it: Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Gina Huynh. On Tuesday night, Gina took to Instagram to post a video mocking Yung Miami for fighting over Diddy, referencing their back and forth a few months ago after Gina was spotted with the Bad Boy mogul.

“When she beefin with you over a [ninja emoji] but whole time he got somebody else pregnant,” she wrote on the video. “City Girls down 1000.”

Of course, when Yung Miami caught wind of the shade Gina was throwing, she took to Twitter to set the record straight, hurling insults left and right.

“Gina you been down bad ever since I came into the picture hoe!” the rapper began. “You been crying for a baby for 10 yrs hoes you been around as a b**** that eat p**** and d**k when he feel like it YOU A EATER!! you the same b**** that was crying on Tasha k cause you wanted a baby poor sushi!!!!”

Plus, according to Caresha, Diddy actually dumped Gina after the Billboard Awards in May, which is when they were spotted together.

“You want a baby b**** I have Career hoe You a CERTIFIED FREAK!!! You haven’t heard from diddy since the awards reminiscing on abortions let that hurt go Chun-Li,” she wrote.

Gina went on to reply via her Instagram Stories, suggesting Yung Miami is so pressed because she wants a piece of her.

“Caresha you know you wanna taste this yum yum sauce,” she wrote over a photo of her sticking her tongue out.

But Yung Miami responded once again, insisting if that was true, Diddy would have already made it happen.

“If I wanted you to eat my p**** diddy would’ve had you on your knees hoe!!! You a eater!!!!!!!,” she continued. “B**** you a munch!!!”

Welp…seems like this beef between Diddy’s boos isn’t ending any time soon.