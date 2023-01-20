Bossip Video

The YSL RICO case has experienced another jury selection delay as a co-defendant reportedly handed Young Thug a Percocet pill in open court.

Young Thug has been behind bars for almost a year after being arrested as part of a RICO indictment against himself and YSL. Half of his co-defendants have been severed from the case or taken plea deals while Thug is still heading to trial. As the trial begins, both sides are in court for jury selection which thus far has been a lengthy ordeal. Yesterday the court experienced a third delay after one of Young Thug’s co-defendants seemingly tried a hand-to-hand drug exchange in open court.

Young Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet By Co-Defendant In Open Court, Thug’s Lawyer Says He Had No Clue What Was Being Handed To Him

A video released by WSBTV shows what prosecutors allege is a hand-to-hand drug deal committed during jury selection.

This is just a day after another co-defendant’s mother was arrested for trying to sneak contraband into the court.

Kahlieff Adams is who the prosecutors allege tried to pass Young Thug a Percocet pill but a deputy spotted the exchange and confiscated the contraband. Thugger’s lawyer Keith Adams claims that his client had no idea what was being handed to him and immediately handed over the drugs.

“His side is the truth. The reality is Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom on yesterday. One of the co-defendants on his way to the restroom attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams, who immediately turned it over to the deputy,” Keith Adams said. “He did not know. We don’t know what it is, did not know. It was turned over to a deputy right away,” Keith Adams explained.

Prosecutors are trying to tell a different story however in motions detailing the incident. They claim Young Thug aka Jeffery Williams extended his hand to take the drugs and placed his hand under the table.

Later after deputies searched Adams, they found Percocet, marijuana, tobacco, and other contraband wrapped in plastic and food seasoning.

Despite the video, lawyers for Adams dispute the claim of a drug exchange.

“On behalf of Mr. Adams, these allegations are simply that: mere statements made by the state in an effort to thwart the lengthiness of the jury selection process. Mr. Adams adamantly maintains his innocence and looks forward to the conclusion of this trial.”

Kahlieff Adams faces charges of possession of schedule II controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of alcoholic beverage by an inmate, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers misdemeanor.

Young Thug isn’t off the hook yet as prosecutors will wait until a formal investigation is over before deciding if he will face charges for the drug exchange.