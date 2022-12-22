Bossip Video

While Tory Lanez’s Los Angeles trial over the Megan The Stallions shooting is set to come to a close, another case across the country is heating up. The YSL RICO case in Atlanta that placed Young Thug and Gunna behind bars is set to begin in early January. Last week, Gunna took an Alford plea to regain his freedom but it came with a price.

The internet has spent every day since his release debating if he ratted by admitting in court that YSL was a gang that “must end.”

Gunna was not the only person to accept a plea deal, however, YSL Duke, and rapper Slimelife Shawty also accepted pleas. Even with others taking pleas, the focus online seems to still be on Gunna—but for the courts, however, the focus is solely on Jeffery Williams aka Young Thug.

Young Thug’s Brother Takes Plea Deal In YSL RICO Case, Thug Plans To Call Hip-Hop Experts To Help Clear His Name

Another plea agreement has been reached in the YSL RICO Case with Young Thug’s brother.

According to WSBTV, UNFOONK real name Quantavious Grier, accepted a 12-year sentence with two years commuted to time served and 10 years probation. The conditions on his release state that he must not have any contact with his brother Young Thug or other defendants until the case concludes. He must also finish 750 hours of community service, not own a firearm, and abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Meanwhile, Young Thug will face the court in just two weeks and he’s seeking help from Hip-Hop historians and experts to clear his name. Thug’s defense plans to call Dr. Erik Nielson, who co-authored the book Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics, and Guilt in America. Other Hip Hop-related witnesses include Dr. Adam Dunbar from the University of Nevada, Reno, and Dr. Charis Kubrin from the University of California, Irvine. The two college professors are listed as Hip-Hop/lyrics experts according to AllHipHop. While Thug is calling expert witnesses, the prosecution reportedly plans to call 300 witnesses with hopes to get a conviction.

Young Thug’s trial is set for January.