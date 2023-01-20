Bossip Video

Would you be afraid to date Jayda Cheaves, knowing her long history with Lil Baby?

This week, Jayda Cheaves joined FOX SOUL’s Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand to discuss her relationship with Lil Baby and why she doesn’t recommend butt shots. The episode is available HERE.

We were really intrigued by Jayda opening up about her relationship with Lil Baby. She actually doesn’t refer to it as a relationship, or use the term dating — she prefers to say “experience,” instead.

In the interview Jayda reveals her sister encouraged her to date Baby and she didn’t initally know who he was:

“He was DMing me a lot while he was in prison. I was like, ‘What the heck, how do you know me?’ He said one of his cellmates was from Savannah (Georgia), and they would always talk about me, like, ‘Let me see, she’s going to be my girl one day.’”

When Jasmine asked Jayda if she prefers to date within the industry, she actually said she would rather not date another rapper, having learned from her experience. She did add that she’s had a difficult time dating since she and Baby split because most men are intimidated by her son’s father.

“It’s hard because a lot of these guys are scared. I’ve had a situation, and one of his (Lil Baby) friends reached out like, ‘We ain’t doing that.’ So, it was just like, ‘Is this my life; is this what I’m going to have to deal with.’ I think people are intimidated because we have a child together. No matter the situation, we are always cool. We don’t let the negative interfere with our personal relationship when it comes to us being friends.”

Jayda also spoke about misconceptions that she’s had a BBL. She says while she’s never had that or any other kind of fat transfer surgery, she did receive butt shots about six years ago:

“I got some injections (points to posterior), which is illegal, don’t do that. That’s why I don’t like talking about it, because I influence a lot of girls, and I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh well, Jayda got it, I need to get it,’ because I know a lot of people that got these same injections and they had to get theirs removed. So, my advice is not to do it, because everybody’s different. I also have breast augmentation like I’ve had my shots going on six years now.”

We learned a lot from this interview. What do you think about Jayda?

New episodes of Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand air Mondays at 9pm ET / 6pm PT only on FOX SOUL.