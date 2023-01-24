Bossip Video

Chrisean Rock is responding to her now ex’s claims that the child (or children) she’s carrying aren’t his.

As previously reported the Baddies West star took to social media on Friday to share that she’s expecting a baby by posting pics of positive at-home pregnancy tests before recording a video from the hospital where she got the official news.

She excitedly added that she hopes she’s pregnant with multiple babies.

She also used the baby announcement to send birthday wishes to Blueface saying; “Happy birthday Baby Daddy.”

Despite Rock’s excitement, however, her ex claimed that their relationship is over and questioned the paternity of the child while alleging that his on-again/off-again girlfriend was promiscuous.

The California rapper also tweeted subliminal shade about liars before confirming that they split.

“To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine,” Blueface wrote within a minute of Chrisean’s tweet referencing him. “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine,” he added.

Chrisean Rock Responds To Blueface’s Paternity Test Comments

While at the premiere for Zeus Network’s Baddies West, Rock responded directly to Blueface and told Complex that the “Thotiana” rapper was “just being a clown” on social media.

She added that he’s upset and lashing out because she ghosted him.

“He’s just mad that I went to Baltimore and didn’t tell him. I said I was in LA with my home girl Stunna [Girl] and I wasn’t,” said the reality star. “I was in Baltimore with my family. I took a trip, and he’s blowing up my phone like, ‘Where you at? Where you at?’ I ghosted him for a whole 24 hours, so he can’t live with that. He didn’t know if I was with a n**ga or if I was really with my family, so he got to poppin’ it like a little b***. [laughs] The f***?”

She also cried foul directly on his “10 different men” tweet.

“That’s cap! I don’t even got 10 bodies,” she told Complex before posing alongside her castmates.

Rock added that things were going “great” in her world.

“I’m not depressed. I’m actually happy that this happened,” said the Zeus star who cradled her stomach on the carpet.

Despite being in good spirits, the expectant mother was spotted striking a woman at the premiere…

and the night before she was seen on camera getting into a physical altercation in Chatsworth, Los Angeles near Blueface’s home.

TMZ reports that Blueface was reportedly throwing a party to celebrate his 26th birthday when his ex crashed the party and attempted to pull him away.

Footage shows Rock struggling with two women after attempting to leave with Blueface in a car before the two ended up leaving in separate vehicles.

The Internet personality clarified however that she wasn’t at fault.

“I was breaking up a fight I didn’t fight anyone,” she wrote on Twitter.

SIGH.

Hopefully, things slow down in Chrisean Rock’s world and her ex’s disparaging tweets stop so she can focus on her pregnancy.

Best wishes to her.