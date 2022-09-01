Bossip Video

When Masika Kalysha sat down with former castmate Hazel-E in August 2020, she got much more than she bargained for and now she wants $6 million for her troubles.

As previously reported, Kalysha signed up to chat with her former friend on Zeus Network’s The Conversation after their long history series of documented beef in hopes of squashing things.

Hazel and Masika’s issues, of course, stem back to seasons one, three, and four of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood when both women were linked to producer Yung Berg. Things heated up with the two beefing on Twitter, coining nasty names for each other, and getting into physical altercations on the #LHHH set.

Still despite that, they tried to settle things once and for all—but they just threw hands instead. At one point the women accused each other of sex work in Dubai, and Hazel suggested that Masika faked a kidnapping for sympathy and GofundMe coins. Things then went from bad to diabolical when Hazel told Masika that her daughter, Khari Barbie Maxwell who she shares with rapper Fetty Wap, “has a lot to look up to.” That caused an irate Masika to hurl a bottle Hazel’s way.

Play

Masika And Hazel’s Meetup On ‘The Conversation’ Turned Physical, Masika Says A Cosmetologist Jumped In

TMZ reports that Kalysha filed legal docs herself without an attorney and alleged that the Zeus network aired what happened during The Conversation despite her objections. The reality star also said she was attacked by a member of Hazel’s glam squad in her dressing room and suffered bruising, scratches and a broken finger. Kalysha also claimed that during the fight, Zeus’ security inappropriately discussed her body while groping her groin and butt. “She’s thick as ****,” Kalysaha alleges the guard said.

She’s now suing for a whopping $6 million, citing “sexual battery” and fraud. She also wants all of the footage completely scrubbed from Zeus’ YouTube and social channels.

Both women seem to be doing well since the incident.

Masika is busy promoting her stock tips and seemingly back booed up with her former fiancé Jamar Champ…

and Hazel is happy at home with her husband and daughter.

So far neither of them has spoken about the lawsuit.

Let’s all hope the women can finally settle this beef once and for all because we are tired.