Three weeks after her tragic death, Khloé Kardashian is honoring the life of Tristan Thompson’s late mother Andrea.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday, posting a carousel of photos with Andrea Thompson throughout their relationship. In her caption, Kardashian emphasized just how unbelievable her passing is, but looking on the brighter side and celebrating all of the wonderful connections Andrea made during her time here.

“I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real,” Khloé began in her caption. “I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom.” The Good American founder continued: “Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day.” “I know you are with our Lord and Savior,” Khloé continued. “I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling “who does that!!” because we are crying at your loss. At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy. Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side.”

News broke on January 6 that Andrea Thompson had passed away the previous day after suffering a heart attack in her Toronto home. The former school bus driver was buried in Canada one week later, with Khloé, her mom Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian all in attendance at the funeral.

Tristan has yet to break his silence on his mom’s passing via social media.