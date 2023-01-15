Bossip Video

Friends and family of Tristan Thompson showed up Saturday to support him as he laid his mother Andrea Thompson to rest in Toronto.

Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Drake were all in attendance. A source close to the family said, “They all want to be there for Tristan. He will always be family. It’s a devastating situation for him. They want to do everything they can to support him.”

According to PEOPLE, Jenner spoke at the funeral services and everyone was dressed in traditional funeral attire.

Tristan’s mom, Andrea unfortunately passed away at her home in Toronto of a heart attack last Thursday. Once Tristan received the news he traveled to Toronto to be with his family and his ex Khloé joined him to help comfort him and guide him through the funeral arrangements as Khloé has a close relationship with his mom.

Tristan and Khloé shar a 4-year-old daughter, True, together and a 5-month-old son whose name has yet to be revealed. Outside of his kids with Kholé he has a 12-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols and 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

Tristan and Khloé’s relationship dates back to 2016 and the couple welcomed their daughter True in 2018. They eventually split in June 2021, got back together but then Khloé ended the relationship in January 2022, one month after Tristan confirmed he fathered a baby with Nichols while he was dating Khloé.

Despite the on and off relationship and Tristan’s infidelity, Khloé has remained on good terms with the NBA player as they successfully co-parent their children together.