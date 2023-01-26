‘Rap Radar Exclusive’: Ransom Believes He’s Gotten Better With Age ‘It’s Hard To Reach My Level At 25’

On the latest episode of Rap Radar, Jersey City rapper Ransom sits down with Brian “B.Dot” Miller and Elliott Wilson to talk about how he became an independent artist and the importance of using creativity in his lyrics, like in his latest release, Chaos Is My Ladder.

Around these parts, Ransom is an uncompromising lyrical king. Last year, the New Jersey rapper independently released three albums, including his latest, Chaos Is My Ladder. And with his game face on, Ran is set on dominating 2023. In his interview with Rap Radar he talks discusses his current project, independence, and more.

We’ve got an exclusive clip where Ran explains why he’s only getting better with time and each test life puts him through. Check it out below:

Most of us would probably agree that life experiences help us grow and perfect our crafts right? It totally makes sense and we’re inspired to hear about Ransom’s journey.

Listen to an all-new episode of “Rap Radar” with guest Ransom today Thursday, January 26. New episodes air every Thursday.