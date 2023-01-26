‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: As Their Funds Run Low, Ashley And Travis Are Fighting!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Love After Lockup and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

As y’all already know, we are always here for the shenanigans of the cons and their loved ones, and this week is no different.

In the clip from Friday’s episode of Love After Lockup, Ashley explains how she’s in dire financial straits after her landlord took some $6,000 for the security deposit and two months rent. She’s stressed out and just wants to escape by relaxing at the pool. Unfortunately Travis doesn’t seem to be on board with the plan.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Whew! How many of y’all have been in this situation? Love is great but when there’s no money in the bank the stress can completely kill a relationship. Do you think Travis will rise to meet the challenge or is Ashley better off by herself?

Here’s a breakdown of what else to expect from this week’s episode of Love After Lockup:

Derek makes a secret call to an old flame. Ashley’s world gets flipped upside-down. Aris and Cameron get wedding jitters. Justine suspects she may be pregnant. Skylar’s mom fears her relationship with Nathan is bad news

Tune in for a brand new episode of Love After Lockup Friday, January 27th at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?