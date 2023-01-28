Bossip Video

Amber Rose says she desires to “be single for the rest of [her] life.” Not only that but it sounds like Muva’s currently celibate as she called the idea of sex, “so gross.”

Even though her ex, Alexander “AE” Edwards’, is dating and possibly engaged to singer Cher, the model is apparently uninterested n finding a partner for herself. In an interview on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, Rose described men as, “worse than ever.”

“They’re pretty disgusting out here. They’re fu****** gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life.”

“I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex…It’s so gross. I don’t want it.”

Amber is giving when a woman’s fed up.

Rose who came out as bisexual in 2009 says she’s content with being “a lesbian” but she would be just as happy, “being by myself.”

“I’m very happy to not be in my bed with anyone.”

Twitter users didn’t miss the opportunity to respond to her comments about dating and as you can imagine the responses were a mixed bag.

“Amber Rose swearing off dating and calling men gross is a laugh. She needs to accept that her persona was driven by being a h** and now that no man takes her seriously they are gross?! Hey Amber it’s not just the men babe it’s you too.”

“I don’t blame her! These men out here ain’t for me. I haven’t been attracted to men in years. I think I’ve become [asexual] atp.”

In the midst of backlash to her comments, Amber Rose blasted detractors and noted that she’s experienced domestic violence from multiple men but has chosen to remain silent.

“The media is so disgusting when it comes to women. Y’all wonder why women come out 20 years later talking about the abuse they’ve endured by the hands of men. Y’all silence us!” Amber added, ” if i ever came out and told the truth, I would be looked at as a “hater” and that’s sad. I’ve been quiet for years about so many f****d up people at the expense of my own mental health because I don’t want to deal with the repercussions of the internet calling me a liar, bitter or a hater. As if in some way I deserve to be abused because the internet has a perception of me.” At this point, I just need to write a book. I cannot convey everything on social media. I will donate the proceeds to victims of domestic violence.”

Amber has famously dated rappers Kanye West, Whiz Khalifa, and 21 Savage. Her 3-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards is by her latest ex Alexander while her 9-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz was fathered by her ex-husband Khalifa.

Truthfully, dating seems to be difficult for men and women alike. Hopefully, this City Girl/City Boy, toxic era will reach its conclusion soon and those desiring real love will stumble upon it again.