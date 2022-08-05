Bossip Video

WIz Khalifa sits down with Dj Drama & Dj Envy to apologize for his viral outburst at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles.

Last week Wiz Khalifa was in Los Angeles at the popular nightclub Poppy celebrating the release of his new album Multiverse. We all know Wiz is the fun-loving laid back stoner who we never see losing his cool but that night things went sideways in record time. DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron were DJ’ing the evening and Wiz lost his cool after he claimed they weren’t playing songs from his new project and messing up his set. Wiz, in front of the packed crowd, told the DJs they sucked and even asked if they wanted to fight before pushing one of the men and telling him to leave the stage area.

Immediately after the video went viral the backlash was on the way. Kid Capri was one of the first to speak about the incident on Instagram.

“When I met you, you was a cool dude, man,” Capri said. “That’s why I’m a little surprised why you would disrespect those DJs like that. Those kids is young dudes, probably, you know, scared and nervous that they playing for you, happy that they’re playing for you. [They’re] probably not as professional and on-point as you are, but for you to stand up there and disrespect them like that, man, that was just crazy.”

Wiz Khalifa Sits Down With DJ Envy & DJ Drama, Apologizes To The DJs Community For Viral Outburst.

As many DJs started to speak out calling for a boycott Wiz movement, Wiz decided to clear the air. Wiz sat down with Dj Drama and Dj Envy for a special edition of The Breakfast Club to talk about the incident. Wiz got directly to the point and apologized and admitted he took it too far and has reached out to DJ Mike Danger. Mike and Wiz haven’t been able to talk yet as both are busy but Wiz promises to patch things up. You can watch the full video of Wiz apologizing and break down what happened below.