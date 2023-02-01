‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Is Sam REALLY Comparing Himself To Eazy-E?!

Growing Up Hip Hop always manages to assemble some interesting characters for the cast BUT Sam really might take the cake.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from the new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop premiering Thursday, February 2nd on WE tv. In the clip, Layzie Bone meets up with Sam and Lil Eazy-E in the studio to discuss plans for a tribute concert in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip hop. Unfortunately, Sam is currently facing serious legal issues after police confiscated an AR-15 and marijuana that were in his possession and he may not be able to join in.

Check out the clip below:

Play

SMH @ Sam talking about ‘your dad used to do it!’ The nerve! We’re glad Lil Eazy-E set him straight IMMEDIATELY.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

In “Secrets, Snowcones and Scuffles,” Sam switches careers from rapper to food truck owner. Cree and Briana have an explosive confrontation at Briana’s party. JoJo makes an offer on a house in Los Angeles, but keeps it a secret from Tanice.

This sounds like a LOT of drama brewing in this episode. Cree and Briana have both had some hotheaded moments, who do you think will come out on top of that situation? Also — what is JoJo thinking? Unless the house is perfect he’s asking for problems not getting Tanice’s input before putting in an offer.

The all new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop “Secrets, Snowcones and Scuffles,” premieres Thursday, February 2nd on WE tv.

Will you be watching?