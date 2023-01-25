‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: TT’s Hubby Is Having A Hair Loss Crisis — Can A Doctor Plug Put Him In Play Like Brad Pitt?

It’s almost time for a new episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

The ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ crew is really experiencing adulthood this season. Take for example TT’s hubby in the exclusive clip we’re sharing. It turns out Shawn is seeing his hairline recede further back than he would like it to! Fortunately, he’s got a good friend in Twist, who accompanies him to see a doctor about his male patterned baldness.

Check out the clip below:

Play

LOL, we’re still cracking up about him asking to look like Jamie Foxx. Also, did y’all already know that men were paying $10 per hair to be plugged with THOUSANDS of follicles? No wonder LeBron isn’t retiring any time soon.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

TT and Shawn clash over their new life in LA, Vanessa gets liposuction, and Cree and Briana finally face off over Briana’s fiery sneak disses. Meanwhile, Twist plays peacemaker, and Layzie surprises Sakoya by showing up to her skate party uninvited.

Wayment — Vanessa gets liposuction? Is this the elective surgery episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop?’ We’re definitely looking forward to this one.

The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” premieres Thursday, January 26th on WE tv.

Will you be watching?