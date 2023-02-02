Bossip Video

After confirming that she indeed did know about her husband’s other woman, a #RHOP housewife is facing the wrath of the Grand Dame.

Robyn Dixon continues to be a hot topic of discussion after she confirmed that her husband Juan Dixon indeed had an affair, as alleged by Karen Huger.

As previously reported Robyn denied knowing about an alleged side chick in her relationship and blasted her fellow housewife for alleging that her man was seeing a “blonde in Georgetown.” On Monday, however, she confirmed that during COVID, a woman contacted her about Juan and provided a hotel receipt with his name on it. She also anticipated one of her costars bringing it up and braced herself for the moment.

Robyn told her Patreon subscribers that Juan paid for the woman’s hotel room only because she “lost her wallet” but as you can imagine, Real Housewives of Potomac fans find that hard to believe.

“Yes, Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram,” said Robyn. “However, they did not date, he did not fly her anywhere and there is a reason why his name is on a hotel receipt which I will share on Patreon.”

After Robyn was blasted by Bravo watchers, several of her castmates weighed in including Candiace Dillard Bassett and Chris Bassett, and Wendy Osefo.

Karen Huger also chimed in and initially wrote; “Ya don’t say?”

She later addressed it directly.

On Tuesday, The Grand Dame told her YouTube subscribers that the upcoming 8th season will be all about Robyn “owning” the truth about her man. She also said that Robyn was the “master of deflection” this season.

“Season 8 is all about what’s at Robyn’s doorstep,” said Karen on IG. “There will be no deflection, there will be questions and she will have to answer it. “I’m really happy for her to maybe have this opportunity to show some decorum,” she added. “To Robert up as she always does and be the Robert that she always knows to be.” “If we do get an 8th season, again, Robert will have to answer those questions.”

