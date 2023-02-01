Bossip Video

Tyre Nichols will finally be laid to rest today after a very emotional week of public greiving and outrage over the fact that this has happened once again.

The Guardian is reporting that the funeral service will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian church in Memphis, Tennessee and he will be eulogized by Rev. Al Sharpton. Also in attendance will be the grieving families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and several other families who have suffered the type of heartbreak that Tyre’s family is currently experiencing. Additionally, Vice President Kamala Harris will be present to represent as a mourner but also as a United States official.

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Memphis to celebrate the life that Tyre lived as opposed to the heinous way that he was stolen from this earth.

Yesterday, Tyre’s family alongside Al Sharpton and others in the community gathered at the Mason Temple Church of God in Christ where Martin Luther King Jr. spoke the day before he was assassinated by a white supremacist. This was by Sharpton’s design.

“They’re standing on that ground because we will continue in Tyre’s name to head up to Martin’s mountaintop,” he said. “That’s why we wanted to start this right on this sacred ground. This is holy ground. And this family now is ours and they’re in the hands of history”

At this time we are unsure if the funeral will be live streamed but if so, we will update this story with the link if you’d like to watch.