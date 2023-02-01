Lil Wayne has announced a new tour in between going to visit Coacah Prime..
Lil Wayne’s run in hip-hop will forever be held as one of the most dominant runs of all time and a key pat of being a legend is your live show. Since he was a teenager, Weezy has performed for sold-out crowds, and decades later, people still show up to see him. Yesterday Lil Wayne announced he will be heading back out on the road in 2023 and fans couldn’t be more excited. The “‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” hits the road this April.
April 4 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
April 6 — Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena*
April 7 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena*
April 8 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
April 9 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
April 11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
April 12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
April 13 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
April 16 — New York, NY @ Apollo Theater
April 17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
April 20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
April 21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
April 22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
April 24 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
April 26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
April 27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
April 28 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
April 30 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
May 2 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
May 3 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
May 4 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
May 7 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
May 9 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
May 10 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
May 12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
May 13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Lil Wayne Visits Deion Sanders To Tour University Of Colorado Sports Facilities
After announcing his much-anticipated tour, Lil Wayne made a trip to Colorado to visit the one and only Coach Prime, a.k.a. Deion Sanders.
Coach Prime gave him an exclusive tour of his new workplace and if you know Weezy, he’s a huge sports fan so the video is like watching a kid in a candy store.
You can watch Weezy’s tour of Colorado below.
