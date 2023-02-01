Bossip Video

Lil Wayne has announced a new tour in between going to visit Coacah Prime..

Lil Wayne’s run in hip-hop will forever be held as one of the most dominant runs of all time and a key pat of being a legend is your live show. Since he was a teenager, Weezy has performed for sold-out crowds, and decades later, people still show up to see him. Yesterday Lil Wayne announced he will be heading back out on the road in 2023 and fans couldn’t be more excited. The “‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” hits the road this April.

April 4 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

April 6 — Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena*

April 7 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena*

April 8 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

April 9 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

April 11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

April 12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

April 13 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

April 16 — New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

April 17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

April 21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

April 22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

April 24 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

April 26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

April 27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

April 28 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

April 30 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

May 2 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

May 3 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 4 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

May 7 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

May 9 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 10 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

May 12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

May 13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Lil Wayne Visits Deion Sanders To Tour University Of Colorado Sports Facilities

After announcing his much-anticipated tour, Lil Wayne made a trip to Colorado to visit the one and only Coach Prime, a.k.a. Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime gave him an exclusive tour of his new workplace and if you know Weezy, he’s a huge sports fan so the video is like watching a kid in a candy store.

You can watch Weezy’s tour of Colorado below.