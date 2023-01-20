Bossip Video

Deion Sanders has stunned college football once again by snagging the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the nation for a second year in a row.

Sanders is settling into his new home as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and when he initially touched down he told players, “I’m bringing my luggage and it’s Louis” as an analogy to the players he’d bring with him.

Since then he’s kept his promise with both of his sons Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders joining him at the school. Shortly thereafter the transfers from Jackson State started to roll in and Coach Prime was able to snag great talent from other top colleges in the transfer portal. Now it looks like he’s brought on another big name.

For weeks rumors have circulated that Sanders would be bringing Cormani McClain, the number one CB in the nation, to Colorado. McClain previously committed to the University of Miami but once Deion announced his move to Colorado everyone took notice including the McClain family. His mother announced that the baller would not be announcing his future plans until signing day and as of this week it looks like he’s ready to make things official.

Just days ago McClain highlighted his visit to Colorado complete with fully outfitted pictures. He took things up a notch on Thursday by confirming the official news via Gillie Da Kid’s Instagram.

In a private ceremony McClain also told 247 Sports’ Carl Reed the reason why he committed to Colorado.

“I play DB and Coach Prime is the best DB. I wanna be in the same shoes, same predicament, gold jacket, everything,” McClain told 247Sports. “Get coached by the best DB. Why not?”

His commitment to Colorado marks back-to-back years Deion Sanders has flipped the top player in the nation to his team. Last year he did so with Travis Hunter who switched from Florida State to Jackson State in the 2022 class. Hunter is now at Colorado as well after announcing in December that he would follow Coach Prime.

Gillie Da Kid confirmed that Deion Sanders wasn’t aware of the decision by McClain and shared a video of him reacting to the news.

Deion wants to win now and doesn’t have time to wait. The task at hand will be challenging, but Colorado seems fully equipped for it. A team with Cormani McClain and Travis Hunter is almost too hard to believe.