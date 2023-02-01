Bossip Video

It doesn’t matter what you have going on in life. When the bill comes due, you have to pay even if you’re about to live your childhood dream of playing in the Super Bowl…

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills might well be on his way to prison if the prosecutors in Guernsey County, Ohio have anything to say about it. According to TMZ, Sills was formerly charged with felony rape and kidnapping in relation to an incident that occurred in 2019. A woman who went to high school with Sills has accused him of forcing her to perform oral sex on him inside his truck “until he did his thing”.

The unidentified then-21-year-old told police that Sills gave her and her cousin a ride back home around 2 am on Dec. 5, 2019. When her cousin exited the vehicle, the woman says Sills grabbed her and pulled her back into the truck where he began his alleged assault. She says Sills began kissing her, unzipping her pants, and fondling her private parts. She says Sills went on to grab her by the neck and force her onto the top of him telling her, “she was doing this and was not leaving until she did this.”

The police report and photographs show bruising on her neck, and injury to her inner lip, right ear, and knee. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office filed charges. Sills is due in court on February 16, just a few days after the Eagles play the Bengals in the Super Bowl. Sills will not play in that game as he has been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list and cannot participate in any team activities until he is removed.