Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Smith have just finalized their divorce.
According to reports from TMZ, the “So Sick” singer will keep 3 of their 4 homes and a Bentley in the divorce, while Crystal is set to receive a $1.6 million lump sum to balance out the division of their real estate holdings. She also gets 1 of their Georgia homes and $20,000 in moving expenses.
Ne-Yo will also hand over a $150,000 check to his ex so she can buy a new car, since he’s taking their old one, a 2022 Bentley Bentayga. The musician will also pay his ex-wife $12,000 a month in child support for their 3 children together, also covering the kids’ school expenses. For the next three years, Ne-Yo will also have to pay $5,000/month in alimony.
Crystal first filed for divorce in 2020, but later withdrew her petition, and the two celebrated their love once again in 2022 in Vegas with a “second” wedding. Sadly, it looks like they couldn’t fix the problems they were having, and now, they’re officially divorced.
