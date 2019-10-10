From ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ To ‘Godfather of Harlem’: Forest Whitaker Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters [Video]

Forest Whitaker Gives Some Insight Into His Most Iconic Film & TV Roles

Forest Whitaker has been absolutely killing every role he takes on for decades now, so it’s only right the actor stop by GQ to break down some of his most iconic characters.

Throughout the video, he talks about films and TV shows including his roles in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Last King of Scotland, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Arrival, The Color of Money, Bird, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Platoon, The Crying Game and Godfather of Harlem.

Check it out down below to see what Whitaker has to say about some of the most iconic characters he’s played throughout his career: