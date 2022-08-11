‘Belle Collective’ Exclusive: Carlos King Chats Show’s Sophomore Season Glow Ups & Crafts His OWN Bossip Headline

Belle Collective’s Spicy Second Season Is Obliterating The Internet To Uncle Carlos Smithereens–and we’ve got ALL the details.

The second season of Belle Collective is off to an explosive start and the creator of the show, Carlos King, recently dished to BOSSIP about his glamorous [and at times cantankerous] southern belles bringing OWN watchers to their Mississippi world.

As previously reported the show that returned July 29, is showcasing the dynamic divas of season 1; Lateshia Pearson,

Latrice Rogers,

Marie Hamilton-Abston,

and Tambra Cherie who are boss babes and entrepreneurs still working to break ceilings–glass and otherwise–while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South.

The ladies are joined this season by two newbies; Aikisha Holly-Colon , the President and Executive Director of the Willie and Aikisha Colon Foundation…

and Sophia O. “So Gucci” Williams, a certified personal trainer and thriving real estate agent.

According to Carlos King, his two newest Belles are perfect additions because they embody what he loves about southern women; the ability to balance southern hospitality with shade. Moreover, the ladies round out the cast that’s made up entirely of women born and raised in the city of Jackson.

“To be a perfect Belle you have to have this southern hospitality,” King told BOSSIP. “There’s something interesting about southern women—the way they throw shade. Southern women have this je ne sais quoi, where they’re able to saunter into a room, throw a little shade, a pleasantry, and it’s very entertaining to me,” he added. “The beautiful thing about this season, every single cast member is born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi. Authentic Missisisspians, if you love P-Valley then you’re gonnna love Belle Collective this season.”

Play

King also spoke on how Aikisha and So Gucci entered the Belle Collective fold and noted that Aikisha was selected for the show after a virtual introduction on season 1…

“When we interviewed her I was like, she’s a star. This is it, work sis!”

and as for So Gucci, she was a natural fit—alongside her husband JJ who’s of previous reality TV fame.

“When it came to So Gucci, she also blew me away and so did her husband JJ who a lot of people know from the other show “Bring It” on Lifetime. Those two women I thought brought some sugar and spice to season 2.”

The reality TV visionary also spoke with BOSSIP about the ever-so-popular term; “second season glow up.”

In the reality TV world, fans often notice that reality stars return for their sophomore season looking more primped and polished, and according to Carlos King, the same happened with his Belles.

“No shade, their looks glew up,” said King when asked if any of the ladies glew up either looks-wise or behavior-wise. “A lot of them have better wigs but that’s what happens in your sophomore season that’s what happens across all reality TV. In terms of even personality, we’ve been off the grid for a year so I wanted to make sure we take time to get season 2 right,” he added. “That time off really made the women miss it. They missed being on TV, showing their real lives—it definitley helped.”

Carlos King Speaks On Franchising Belle Collective, Eyeing Belle Collective: Athens Georgia

“I did a fabulous job along with the network of franchising “Love & Marriage Huntsville” so it’s been on my mind to franchise Belle Collective too. Maybe Athens, Georgia? We’ve seen Atlanta but I think there’s something percolating in Athens,” he added referencing the fact that reality TV icons NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks are both from the Georgia city.

Carlos King Creates A BOSSIP Headline For Belle Collective Season 2

Lastly, before wrapping up the interview we had some fun with Carlos King who gave us a BOSSIP headline centered around season 2.

While wanting to give a nod to P-Valley, the creative settled on a perfect headline to summarize the season; “Belle Collective’s Spicy Second Season Is Obliterating The Internet To Uncle Carlos Smithereens.”

Check out our exclusive with Carlos King below.

Belle Collective airs Fridays at 9 pm EST | 8 PM CST on OWN.

Belle Collective is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King, Angela Dugan, Scott Shatsky, Cherelle Hinds, and Michelle Brando serving as executive producers.