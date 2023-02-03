Jay Ellis Shines Alongside On-Screen Fiancée Kiersey Clemons At ‘Somebody I Used To Know’ Premiere In LA

Life after Lawrence

Jay Ellis was all smiles at the premiere of Prime Video’s upcoming RomCom Somebody I Used To Know at The Culver Theater in Los Angeles.

The budding movie star joined co-stars Kiersey Clemons and Alison Brie on the bustling carpet with the entire cast including Danny Pudi, Haley Joel Osment, Zoë Chao, Sam Richardson, Julie Hagerty, and Ayden Mayeri.

Other notable attendees included director/co-writer/executive producer Dave Franco, producers Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Laura Quicksilver, Ben Stillman, Leigh Kittay, and Michael Heimler.

Peep all of the selects below:

In Somebody I Used To Know, Workaholic TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) faces a major professional setback which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. There, she spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis) and starts to question everything about the person she’s become.

Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons) whose confidence and creative convictions remind Ally of who she used to be.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Dave Franco and co-written by Franco and Brie, Somebody I Used to Know is an unconventional love story about three people who unexpectedly help each other re-discover who they really are, where they came from, and where they’re going.

“You know, it’s awkward,” said Ellis when asked about filming intimate scenes with director Dave Franco’s wife Alison Brie. “And Dave’s like, ‘Jay, you can scoot a little closer?’ I’m like, ‘Are you sure? It feels like we’re really close, Dave. It feels like I’m really close to your wife,'” adding, “they’re both amazing. They’re so cool and easy.”

Somebody I Used To Know premieres exclusively on Prime Video February 10, 2023.