Beyoncé has made history once again, officially breaking the record for most Grammy wins of any artist…ever.

After taking home the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Beyoncé officially broke the all-time record for most Grammy wins. Previously held by George Solti, Bey has now overtaken the classical conductor with the help of her 2022 album, RENAISSANCE. The music icon now has 32 GRAMMY awards in her trophy case.

When Beyoncé tied the record for most award wins, it was so early in the ceremony that Beyoncé had yet to arrive. The Grammy for Best R&B Song was accepted on her behalf by Nile Rodgers, who shared his story of “CUFF IT” in her honor.

But, when time came for Bey to win the Grammy that officially made her the most winning artist of all time, she was present, arriving to the stage to a standing ovation. After giving her thanks to God and her family, she made sure to highlight a group that made a special impact on her latest album.

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” she said, smiling, crediting the early voices in the dance and electronic realm as well as her uncle Jonny, who inspired RENAISSANCE.

Still, even with a historic win, the Grammys still managed to shut Beyoncé out of the major categories, awarding her all four of her prizes for the night in down-ballot genre categories. This also meant Bey’s fourth career loss for album of the year, going up against Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, and 30 by Adele, who all lost to the winner for the evening: Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of fans were not happy to see Beyoncé lose out on album of the year once again. As Style took the stage to accept his award, audience members inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles could be heard shouting “Beyoncé!”

