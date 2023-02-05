Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Lil Kim, Offset, Tems, And More Stun At RocNation Pre-Grammy Brunch

It’s that time of year again! The illustrious invite-only Roc Nation brunch brought out the hottest in Hollywood to celebrate Grammy weekend with Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Poised to make history as the most awarded artist and rapper at the 2023 Grammy Awards, the power couple hosted the star-studded party at a private residence in Bel-Aire on Saturday. The Daily Mail reports Kelly Rowland, Lil Kim, Offset, Tems, and more showed up and showed out at the pre-Grammy extravaganza.

If your Roc Nation brunch invite got lost in the mail, check out these pics of some of the biggest stars dressed in their brunch best.

Beyoncé served Alien Superstar in a white Gareth Pugh dress with an oversized collar and chrome corset panels. Stylist KJ Moody completed the look with silver mirrored platform pumps by Amina Muaddi.

Check out the Queen making her head-turning entrance.

Kelly Rowland matched her bestie Bey in regal white. She stunned in a beautifully draped Ashi Studio asymmetrical corseted dress styled by Kollin Carter.

The legendary Lil Kim rocked all-black Area with silver embellishments. She posed with fellow hip-hop icons Hov and Swizz Beatz.

Lil Kim strutted down the path lined with a string orchestra to make her royal entrance.

The Queen Bee with the Queen Bey!

Tems wowed in white as she chatted with Jay and had a mini “Move” reunion with Bey.

Offset was flawless in his iceberg blue suit and black turtleneck.

The Migos rapper was all smiles as he posed with the timeless icon Babyface, who rocked a black fit with a pale pink jacket.

Coco Jones glowed in a monochromatic green crop jacket and matching asymmetrical ruffle skirt.

Winnie Harlow in a charming chartreuse dress with matching gloves and heels.