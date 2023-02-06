Bossip Video

The wanton murder of Tyre Nichols is going to have layers of consequences and those repercussions are rolling almost daily.

In the latest report via NYPost, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has announce that Justice Department’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) will collaborate with the International Association of Police Chiefs to run a full investigation into every nook and cranny of the Memphis Police Department.

“While we no doubt have a long way to go on the road to healing, hopefully throughout our actions citizens will see we are working to be better and that we are heading down the right path,” Strickland said.

We can only hope that this inquiry leads to some type of sweeping police reform but we won’t hold our breath.

“We have since learned that three of the former Memphis police officers involved in the horrific incident were members of our organization. That is devastating! Effective immediately, the Fraternity has revoked the membership of the three former Memphis police officers and all related privileges they may have enjoyed as members of our Fraternity.”

In a move that will bring more shame and ill-repute to the Black boys in blue who brutally battered a fellow brotha, according to NBCNews , Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated has announced that three of the officers who murdered Tyre were members of their esteemed organization. We say “were” because the Ques have officially revoked their memberships. Tadarrius Bean, who was president of his chapter at the University of Mississippi, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. were not named specifically in the statement and were later outed by the Memphis Commercial Appeal. Grand basileus Ricky L. Lewis made a public statement directly addressing the situation:

Good on the Ques! With as much pride as they take in their members and mission, it would be a terrible look to have coward hoe negroes like those bacon boys on the roster.