‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Makes History As Most-Watched Marvel Film Premiere On Disney Plus Globally

WAKANDA FOREVER

Global smash Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made history as the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+ globally based on hours streamed in its first five days.

The soul-stirring sequel (which has grossed over $800 million worldwide) continues to resonate with audiences around the world while raising the bar for superhero epics in Hollywood.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (anchored by Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor–ruler of a hidden undersea nation–the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli.

Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now nominated for five Academy Awards® including Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett), Best Costume Design (Ruth E. Carter), Best Original Song (‘Lift Me Up’ by Rihanna with Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Ryan Coogler), Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Camille Friend and Joel Harlow), and Best Visual Effects (Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, Hanzhi Tang, and Dan Sudick).

By winning, Angela Bassett would become the first actor (and Black woman) to win an Oscar for their performance in a superhero film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+.