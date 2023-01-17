Bossip Video

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards went down on Sunday and a bevy of beauties brought elegance to the carpet.

During the Chelsea Handler-hosted celebration at the Fairmont Century Plaza, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Angela Bassett celebrated their Delta Sigma Theta sisterhood with a special photo.

The iconic actresses then (of course) went on to win trophies after showing off their stunning looks.

Sheryl Lee Ralph won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary and gave a heartfelt speech about having career doubts before being told by late legend Sidney Poitier that she was a “damn good actress.”

She also shared inspiring words for viewers at home.

“To all of you watching here, come close to the screen and listen,” said the Dream Girl. “People don’t have to like you, people don’t have to love you. They don’t even have to respect you. But when you look in the mirror, you better love what you see. You better love what you see!”

Similarly, Angela Bassett won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and noted that she first fell in love with acting while watching James Earl Jones on a school trip.

“I knew in that moment that this is what I wanted to do. I wanted to be able to make people feel the way that I felt, stirring in my seat as those actors drew me in, scene by scene, into their story,” she said.

Angela and Sheryl were joined in the winners’ circle by Niecy Nash who walked the red carpet in a Jason Wu gown alongside her “HERSband” Jessica Betts.

She went on to send out a message to detractors after winning Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Miniseries.

“To everybody who doubted this Black woman and told me what I couldn’t do, I want to lovely and humbly say, ‘In your face!'” said Nash whose win was for her performance in Dahmer.

Another big winner was Janelle Monáe who received the seventh annual SeeHer Award while donning a custom cut-out Vera Wang gown.

The Glass Onion actress was presented the award by her costar Kate Hudson…

and she started her speech by clarifying that her pronouns are “she/her, they/them, and free-a** motherf****r.

She then detailed learning to “see herself” after coming from a working-class beginning.

“I didn’t see the vision clearly for myself. I couldn’t see my gift. I couldn’t see what my purpose was supposed to be at that time. But thank you, God, so many other people did. They didn’t give up on me, and they gave me opportunities despite my own lack of confidence. I was fakin’ it till I made it. “So to anyone out there like me watching right now,” she continued, “I just want you to know that I see you — but I challenge you to see you.”

Gorgeous!

A number of other ladies also looked elegant that evening.

Quinta Brunson served baaaawdy in an asymmetrical-sleeved Robert Wun gown during Sunday’s show where Abbott Elementary won Best Comedy Series.

The actress/creator was styled Bryon Javar and her carefully crafted bun was via Alexander Armand.

Also spotted at the Critics Choice Awards was Viola Davis who brought Black excellence in a brown Valentino gown…

Kyla Pratt who wowed in MaisonMet…

and Kerry Washington whose Giorgio Armani Privé look lit up the carpet.

Very pretty, look at the details!

All of the ladies looked stunning on Sunday—don’t you agree?

What do YOU think about these Critics Choice Awards beauties bringing Black excellence to the carpet?