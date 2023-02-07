Bossip Video

After reports of an altercation taking place between Quavo and Offset at the Grammys footage surfaces of Cardi B allegedly yelling backstage.

Yesterday TMZ revealed that an altercation took place backstage during the 65th Grammy Awards. The alleged incident involved Offset and Quavo. Rumors have suggested the two haven’t seen eye to eye since the middle of last year. Nothing has been confirmed but Quavo and Takeoff forming a group outside of the Migos felt like confirmation.

While Unc and Phew released their own album Offset has reportedly been recording for a solo project and fighting for his solo rights. When Takeoff was tragically killed we all assumed Offset and Quavo would put their feelings aside for him. Sunday night’s dispute allegedly stemmed from Quavo blocking Offset from joining the Grammy tribute to Takeoff. Offset trying to join the stage seems like a peace offering but Quavo reportedly wasn’t interested and started the altercation per TMZ.

Offset went on to keep the peace tweeting that the rumors of an altercation were false.

Of course, the story of Quavo and Offset’s altercation wasn’t going to go away after one tweet denying it happened. According to Entertainment Tonight, not only did an altercation happen but Cardi B was present and throwing motherly discipline around. ET obtained iPhone video footage that doesn’t show the altercation but captures Cardi B yelling.

“Both of y’all wrong. This is not right,” she’s heard saying. “No b*****, shut the f**k up cuz you shouldn’t have been talking.” When asked about the yelling situation moments before and settling an issue replied “Settling? The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey,”

Whatever happened it seems it wasn’t too physical and may have been over-exaggerated. Regardless everyone involved is family and we all hope to see them back on the same page soon.