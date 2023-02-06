Bossip Video

Quavo and Offset reportedly got into a physical altercation after Quavo blocked his fellow Migo from participating in the Grammy’s tribute to Takeoff.

Last night the 65th annual Grammy Awards went down and the show hosted Trevor Noah and was one of the most entertaining Grammys in a while. Beyoncè made history becoming the most Awarded in the history of the show and we were blessed to witness Viola Davis complete her EGOT for her audiobook. While the night seemed like it went off without any issues, new reports suggest that drama happened backstage.

According to TMZ, Quavo, and Offset got into a physical altercation behind the scenes because Quavo allegedly blocked Offset from joining him onstage for his tribute to Takeoff. Quavo was scheduled to perform his tribute song to Takeoff “Without You” and The Grammys reportedly asked Offset to join him without knowing about their previous issues.

Quavo apparently didn’t want that to happen and blocked it from going down later leading to blows being thrown backstage. Offset reportedly didn’t start the fight, says TMZ.

Before the tragic passing of Takeoff, the Migos allegedly had broken up. Quavo and Takeoff formed their own group and Offset set out on his solo mission.

Offset is also in the middle of litigation with Quality Control the label that housed all three members.

Hopefully, after this dust-up, both can come together and bury the bad blood. We hope they can reconcile for Takeoff.