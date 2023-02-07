Bossip Video

The woman Ne-Yo got pregnant during his marriage to Crystal Renay is speaking out for the first time since the couple got divorced.

Last August, Crystal Renay filed for divorce from Ne-Yo, claiming he welcomed a child with another woman during their marriage. Over recent months, as the couple has finalized their divorce, those allegations have proven to be true. Now, the other woman who is pregnant once again is opening up about her frustrations surrounding the situation on social media.

In a recent post by the woman, Sade, she reflected on just how painful it was to get pregnant with Ne-Yo’s baby while he was married to someone else. She shared her thoughts about the situation while posting maternity photos to her Instagram page, saying that she has to choose herself in the future in order to be their for her baby.

“Coming to terms with the delicate circumstances, when I felt like I just couldn’t take on another load, especially at the expense of another persons happiness.. sometimes even my own.. wasn’t the easiest decision,” Sade wrote in her caption. “However, I have to choose me. Therefore, I have to choose you. The JOY Braiden gives me every day strengthened me & let me know I can do this gracefully.. with love, compassion, and penitence.” She continued, “Patiently awaiting you. Ready for this journey. Ready 4 the lessons & the blessings. I can’t wait to meet you my buttercup!! 💋xoxo MOMMY.”

While Ne-Yo hasn’t spoken on whether or not he plans to be in this child’s life, or if he’s dating Sade now that his marriage is over, it looks like one person who doesn’t care about the answer to that is his ex-wife.

Shortly after Sade opened up about her journey, Crystal took to Instagram to show off just how unbothered she is.

She didn’t address the other woman’s post, specifically, but she did post a picture of herself in a Louis Vuitton store while shopping for some new goodies.

In her caption, she wrote, “Always stay gracious…💋,” referencing Beyoncé’s “Formation” lyric, “Always stay gracious, best revenge is your paper.”

Of course, Crystal Renay was recently awarded a $1.6 million lump sum in her divorce from Ne-Yo, so it seems like she’s embodying that Beyoncé line and taking the high road while happily spending her ex-husband’s paper.