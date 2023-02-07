Bossip Video

It goes without saying that policing in America is pretty inept and a former boy in blue further confirmed that fact by exposing the shady shenanigans that are going on in the Memphis Police Department.

Whenever we see police unjustly beating, harassing, or killing an innocent person, one of the first talking points to be flying out of pundits’ mouths is “training”. “Police officers need better (more) training”, they’ll say. First, we’re not sure what type of training one has to take to not murder innocent people but ok, sure, Jan. Second, what types of people are being given the solemn responsibility of a gun and badge in the first place?

Enter, Alvin Davis. He was the lieutenant in charge of recruiting for the Memphis Police Department prior to his retirement last year. He tells NBCNews that the MPD has egregious abuse of force violations like the one that led to Tyre Nichol’s death because the city is hiring any-ol’-body to “serve and protect”.

“They would allow just pretty much anybody to be a police officer because they just want these numbers,” said Alvin Davis, a former lieutenant in charge of recruiting before he retired last year out of frustration. “They’re not ready for it.”

Conservatives and cop bootlickers will tell you that the lack of qualified officers is because “peeoph awr being meanies to de poweece”. To that, we say, “grow up, Peter Pan”. If cops can’t take the heat of accountability (which shouldn’t really be heat in the first damn place because if they are doing their jobs correctly and without bias or racism then there should be no issue with showing the public everything but we digress…) then they should get their bacon-wrapped a**es out of the kitchen.