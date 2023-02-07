Bossip Video

Shannon Sharpe gives a top-tier rant about Ja Morant on UNDISPUTED and claims the tough guy act isn’t worth messing up his career.

Ja Morant is poised to be the face of the NBA sooner rather than later. When you think of a star player and face of the league he has the wow factor, it’s undeniable. He has made the Grizzlies the most exciting team to watch and also has snatched up a hefty deal with Nike who fast-tracked his signature sneaker. One thing that his peers and social media have constantly critiqued is his ‘tough guy act’.

Recently a situation was revealed by The Athletic that alleged Morant’s best friend Davonte Pack and other members of his crew pointed a laser at a member of the Pacers team. Several people alleged the laser was potentially attached to a gun but admitted they didn’t actually see a gun. As silly as it seems that it would be true it follows a pattern of fake tough-guy actions.

Shannon Sharp Blast Ja Morant’s Tough Guy Act Say’s He Isn’t A ‘Thug’ & Warns He’s Risky It All For Nothing

Shannon Sharpe had a front-row seat to the Grizzlies team and their alleged fake tough act a few weeks ago when they faced the Lakers. Sharpe had a heated altercation with players of the team and eventually apologized for his actions. Yesterday Shannon went on a rant while discussing the laser incident and warned Ja about his actions.

“I wish Ja would realize he’s not a thug,” Sharpe said on Undisputed. “Ja is a really good basketball player. Ja did everything he could to lift himself and his family out of this environment and to get away from this. And for some reason, he wants to surround himself with these types of people. Why? Bruh, you not hard. That’s not your life. People that [are] in that life would give anything to be in your life.”

After it was revealed Ja was accused of assaulting a teen at his house and now the laser incident it seems everyone is concerned. Mainly because it’s all silly stuff that can be avoided and he legitimately has nothing to prove by acting ‘hard’. Hopefully, Ja takes heed to people who’ve been there and offers him advice even if it’s unsolicited.