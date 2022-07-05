Bossip Video

Ja Morant leaves a waitress speechless after leaving a $500 tip and claiming to be “Black Jesus.”

Ja Morant is enjoying his offseason after an incredible season for him and the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja and company were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors, who went on to win it all. Had Ja remained healthy, there is a very good chance the team might have gone all the way. One thing is for certain: the team is ready to run it back without any doubts they will have another great season. The Young Team has proved they aren’t scared of anyone or any team and will keep coming back stronger each time.

Ja Morant leaves waitress in shock with $500 tip

Ja Morant has been on a world tour during this off-season, where we’ve seen him pop up in Los Angeles while Youtuber vlogs show him sneaker shopping. Today, Ja is going viral after leaving a $500 tip to an unsuspecting waitress who instantly questioned who he is. Ja says he is “Black Jesus,” before the woman catches on and instantly says he must play a sport. Before too long, she finds out who he is and her reaction is adorable. You can watch the full reaction below.