Grammy parties are cool but there is nothing like some good live music to remind us of the reason for the season and The GRAMMY Jam Session with The Roots always makes for incredible vibes.

BOSSIP was a guest of sponsor Slingshot for this year’s GRAMMY Jam Session with the Roots at the El Rey Theatre.

Music lovers were treated to performances from Dixson, Queen Naija and Masego, The Baylor Project, Muni Long and Tye Tribbett while they mingled and sipped cocktails. We spotted Yvonne Orji, Chef Kwame Onwuachi and other notables dancing among the crowd to the show.

Adam Blackstone and Legacy Experience served as the band for the opening acts.

Deon Cole played host for the night,welcoming The Legendary Roots Crew to the stage.

Meanwhile DJ Jazzy Jeff served as the house DJ.

The event offered a slight glimpse into the GRAMMY 50th anniversary of hip hop tribute that aired Sunday night, what with Jazzy Jeff on the decks and Too Short, Scarface, and Rakim all performing.

The night was truly a hip hop lovers dream come true.

