‘My Dad The Bounty Hunter’ Exclusive: When Glorlox Attack Will Lisa And Sean Listen To Their Dad And Run — Or Fight Back?

We couldn’t be more excited that Netflix is set to premiere a new animated series that pays homage to the power of Black Dads, and not just any kind of Black dad either. My Dad The Bounty Hunter is all about a badass, bounty-hunting Black man making the future better for his own family.

First Look At ‘My Dad The Bounty Hunter’

My Dad The Bounty Hunter is trailblazing in its depiction of an animated Black family situated within the larger Afrofuturism cultural aesthetic. From Everett Downing (Hair Love) and Patrick Harpin (Hotel Transylania 2), the voice cast includes Laz Alonso, Yvonne Orji, Priah Ferguson, Yvette Nicole Brown, JeCobi Swain, Leslie Uggams, Rob Riggle, Jim Rash and Jamie Chung.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip ahead of the show’s premiere date (2/9) where Lisa and Sean are with their dad when trouble arrives in the form of four very scary Glorlox. Their dad orders them to meet him back at the ship, but… they want to help him get out of this jam.

Check out the clip below:

Play

We’re hooked already! We can’t wait to see how they tackle this challenge.

MY DAD THE BOUNTY HUNTER is an animated action-comedy series following close-knit siblings Lisa and Sean, who stow away on their dad’s latest work trip, hoping to finally get some quality time together. Little do they know Dad’s been keeping a secret from them — he’s actually the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy! Launched into the surprise space adventure of a lifetime, Lisa and Sean discover that their seemingly average dad’s job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous aliens, robots, and laser fights galore, family bonding time becomes much more than they bargained for as they try to help their dad in pursuit of his toughest fugitive yet. With his kids along for the ride, Dad must show up for them when they need it most — and they’d better make it home before Mom finds out!

That clip definitely has us ready to watch! Just when you thought the show couldn’t get any cooler, did you know that Redman did the theme song?

My Dad The Bounty Hunter begins streaming on Netflix tomorrow 2/9!