Father’s Day At The Red Table: Kevin Hart Joins Will Smith For Special Conversation Breaking Down Stereotypes About Black Dads [VIDEO]

Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there!

In a special Father’s Day episode, Will Smith is taking over “Red Table Talk” for the second time (Will’s First Takeover: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict with Janet Hubert) and bringing his longtime friend and comedian Kevin Hart to the table for an intimate and in-depth 1/1 conversation streaming this Sunday, June 20 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.

Will and Kevin break down stereotypes about Black fathers in the upcoming Father’s Day episode. Expect a funny, revealing, and emotional conversation covering everything from biggest parenting mistakes, ex-wives, and dating daughters to personal confessions, revelations, and important life lessons.

Check out a sneak peek below:

One of the things that Will and Kevin bonded over was their experiences as #girldads and especially the struggle they faced to help prepare their daughters for a world where some men are completely unlike their fathers. Will described the clashes he had with Willow when she was between the ages of 16 and 19, and he felt she was too trusting and naive, while he was aware of how predatory men could be. Kevin summed up the conundrum with this question, “How do you tell your daughter who you were, before you became the man that you are?”

The episode goes live on Facebook Watch, today Sunday June 20th at noon EST. Watch the full episode HERE