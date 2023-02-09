Bossip Video

How BURR-tiful…

Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane’s baby girl is officially here.

On Thursday, the Wopsters announced that their daughter, Iceland Ka’Oir Davis, was born.

“Our little princess is here! Beautiful & Healthy! ICELAND KA’OIR DAVIS💞2/8/23,” Keyshia captioned a family photo of Iceland sleeping in her arms.

The entrepreneur first announced that she was expecting in September.

Gucci also posted a pic announcing Iceland’s arrival and birth weight.

“Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy,” wrote Gucci. “2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS ❤️❤️, #Daddyprincess 👑.”

Mr. and Mrs. Davis were flooded with congratulatory messages from the likes of Kandi, Trina, and JT of the City Girls.

Prior to baby Iceland’s birth, Gucci said on his track “Mrs. Davis” that he wanted another sibling for his son.

“Turned the house into a home, or should I say a mansion? Now we working on our second one cause ain’t no second chances. Let’s have another baby, Ice needs somebody to play with,” he rapped.

Gucci and Keyshia’s first child together, Ice Davis, was born in December 2020.

Along with Ice, Gucci Mane is a dad to a son, Keitheon, whom he shares with his ex, Sheena Evans. Keyshia also has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the happy couple on the birth of their baby girl!