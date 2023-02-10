Kiersey Clemons Talks ‘Somebody I Used To Know’ Streaking Scene And Why She Doesn’t Want A Wedding

If you’re looking for a good rom-com to cuddle up with this weekend, we highly recommend Somebody I Used To Know, which is streaming on Prime Video now!

Bossip Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden chatted with Kiersey Clemons about playing young bride-to-be Cassidy, who is unwillingly caught up in a love triangle with her groom and his girlfriend from high school in Somebody I Used To Know.

The film follows workaholic TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) who faces a major professional setback which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis) and starts to question everything about the person she’s become. Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons) whose confidence and creative convictions remind Ally of who she used to be.

Kiersey revealed she was directed to play Cassidy as completely unbothered by Ally (Alison Brie) but that she could never be as nonchalant in the same situation. Kiersey also admitted she found the film’s streaking scene pretty fun.

“Maybe because I was doing it with Alison, I kind of enjoyed it,” Clemons told BOSSIP. “I’ve never gone streaking as Kiersey. Moreso than being naked, because of the world we live in, you’re thinking about how people perceive your body. You’re running. Things are bouncing. They are getting a show! That was the best part of it. Me and Alison in our merkins, in between takes, just standing there.”

Kiersey also revealed that playing a bride did not give her any ideas about having a wedding for herself.

“I don’t think I ever want to have a wedding. My best friend is getting married soon and I’m a bridesmaid and it’s just so much planning. Also — doing vows in front of everyone? Every time I hear people doing their vows I’m like, ‘This feels so private.'” “Yeah I don’t think I’ll ever have a wedding, but marriage is cool.”

Check out our full interview with Kiersey Clemons below!

Be sure to check out Somebody I Used To Know on Prime Video.