Vin Diesel & The Auto Avengers Face Off Against Final Boss Jason Momoa In Explosive ‘Fast X’ Trailer

Our fave Auto Avengers are BACK for Fast X–the tenth and final film in the larger-than-life Fast & Furious saga that’s grossed over $6 billion worldwide.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path.

Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge and determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro.

What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son Dante (Jason Momoa) witnessed everything and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica where new allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface.

But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.

Peep the mind-blowing trailer below:

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood with Oscar-winner Helen Mirren and Oscar-winner Charlize Theron.

The buzzy blockbuster also features an intriguing array of newcomers including Oscar-winner Brie Larson as Tess–a rogue representative from the Agency, Alan Richtson as Aimes–the new head of the Agency who doesn’t hold the same fondness for Dom’s crew as his predecessor Mr. Nobody, Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom’s past, and Oscar-winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita Toretto.

Fast X speeds into theaters this May.