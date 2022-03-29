Bossip Video

Jason Momoa has a lot of love for Lisa Bonet, but that doesn’t mean they’re getting back together.

While walking the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night, the Aquaman star was asked about his split from Bonet. Because of how friendly the pair continue to be, rumors of reconciliation have been swirling recently, but he was quick to shut those down.

“We’re not back together. We’re family. … We have two beautiful children together,” Momoa told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. “We’re not getting back together. We’re family forever.”





Beyond the fact that fans couldn’t grasp Momoa and Bonet calling it quits, there was more to the rumor that they were trying to work things out. A source previously claimed to Hollywood Life that the former couple was giving their marriage another try, but he hadn’t shot down those reports until now. Instead, he continued to comment about “family” and their commitment to one another, despite the divorce.

“Lisa couldn’t be here, so we’re representing, me and the babies,” Momoa Entertainment Tonight earlier this month at the premiere of his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz’s movie The Batman in New York City. “We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”

The actor and the former A Different World star released a joint statement in January announcing that they were parting ways after more than 15 years together. They began dating in 2005 and got married in 2017. Together, they share 14-year-old Lola Iolani and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf.

Bonet was previously married to Lenny Kravitz, with whom she shares Zoë.