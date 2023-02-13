Bossip Video

Basketball Wives returns tonight at 8 pm. ET/PT on VH1 and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

As previously reported all of the all-stars are back; Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke, Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia, and they’re “feeling stronger and closer to one another than ever.”

Despite their bonds, the ladies will face obstacles in season 10 including navigating life, love, relationships, and conflicts that put their friendships to the test.

For one of the ladies in particular, it looks like one of the tests will actually involve her love life amid her husband’s infidelity.

Basketball Wives Season 10 Exclusive Clip

In tonight’s premiere, Brooke is seen unpacking boxes at her L.A. apartment after relocating from New York.

“Today I woke up kinda sad,” admits Brooke to Brittish and Brandi before getting emotional and holding back tears. “The life that I felt was perfect went up in flames,” she adds in a confessional.

The basketball wife then shares that after going through her husband Steve’s phone she found texts exposing his infidelity.

“When I found out that my husband was cheating, I felt devastated,” says Brooke. “Now I”m trying to keep it all together. I’m taking it day by day.”

Just four months ago Brooke and Steve were considering undergoing IVF to have a child, now however Brooke’s world has crumbled amid the cheating news.

Luckily for her, she has the support of her friends including Brandi who went through a similar situation and asks her if she’s serious about ending her marriage.

“Are you sure? I just wanna make sure you’re not just angry making this decision,” asks Brandi before Brooke doubles down on wanting a divorce. “You really broke our whole family apart,” says Brooke about the cheater.

Take an exclusive look below.

Here’s what else you can expect from tonight’s episode.

After a shocking discovery Brooke finds her marriage in crisis. Jennifer takes a bold leap forward in her relationship with Jelani, while Malaysia takes small steps toward returning to the sisterhood. Jackie is offended when Brittish calls out her meddling.

Will YOU be watching Basketball Wives when it premieres tonight Monday, February 13, at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1?

