We already know Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a man of the people, and that’s no different when it comes to his fellow celebs.

In case you missed this year’s Grammy Awards, a viral moment occurred when host Trevor Noah revealed during his monologue that Adele is a massive fan of Dwayne Johnson–but she’d never gotten the opportunity to meet him. Like clockwork, The Rock—who is also a big fan of the singer—appeared from the audience and made his way over to Adele.

The “Rolling In The Deep” singer was more than pleased with the surprise, flashing a huge smile and giving the former WWE star a big hug. Since these two are both such beloved celebs, fans couldn’t get enough of how happy they were to meet one another, making this an instantly-viral moment.

Now, we have some more information about the special moment, with Johnson opening up to Variety about how this whole thing came about.

“We wanted to do something special for Adele,” he told the publication in an interview. “I know that she is a very big fan of mine and has made that clear publicly many times. But I’ve got to tell you, I am a huge fan of hers, as well—her music, her journey, her openness and directness in how she speaks. I’ve always admired that about her.”