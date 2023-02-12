We already know Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a man of the people, and that’s no different when it comes to his fellow celebs.
In case you missed this year’s Grammy Awards, a viral moment occurred when host Trevor Noah revealed during his monologue that Adele is a massive fan of Dwayne Johnson–but she’d never gotten the opportunity to meet him. Like clockwork, The Rock—who is also a big fan of the singer—appeared from the audience and made his way over to Adele.
The “Rolling In The Deep” singer was more than pleased with the surprise, flashing a huge smile and giving the former WWE star a big hug. Since these two are both such beloved celebs, fans couldn’t get enough of how happy they were to meet one another, making this an instantly-viral moment.
Now, we have some more information about the special moment, with Johnson opening up to Variety about how this whole thing came about.
“We wanted to do something special for Adele,” he told the publication in an interview. “I know that she is a very big fan of mine and has made that clear publicly many times. But I’ve got to tell you, I am a huge fan of hers, as well—her music, her journey, her openness and directness in how she speaks. I’ve always admired that about her.”
As for how the whole thing came about, when Dwayne officially confirmed his attendance at the Grammys, the show’s executive producer Ben Winston was the one who thought about surprising Adele. Winston recalled that Adele previously invited the actor to her One Night Only concert special in Los Angeles, but he wasn’t able to attend, leading to this special surprise.
“We were trying to figure out something to do that was going to be fun and surprise her, and we had kicked around ideas all week,” Johnson explained. “The key to a surprise like that is to actually keep it a surprise. Myself and the Grammys went to great lengths to make sure that Adele was authentically surprised in the moment, and she was.”
And, as the cherry on top of an already special night, the actor also got the opportunity to present Adele with the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy on Me.”
“And talk about the universe meeting our friendship halfway: I get up onstage and I open that Grammy envelope and it said ‘Adele.’ So that’s why I was able to say, ‘Get up here best friend, Adele!’ It was such a special night,” he said. “And she’s such a special iconic brilliant inspiring artist who has inspired a generation and who will continue to inspire generations to come. I love that woman.”
Sounds like the start of a very fruitful friendship!
